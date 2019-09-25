UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday published the official notification for the Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2020. Those interested can check out the notification on upsconline.nic.in, which is the official website of the UPSC.

The last date to fill the online application form is October 15, till 6 PM. The preliminary or stage-1 exam, meanwhile, will be held on January 5, 2020. The admit card will be issued three weeks before the commencement of the exam.

How to apply for UPSC ESE 2020:

Step: Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Online Application for various examinations of UPSC’

Step 3: Look for ‘Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage 1) Examination’

Step 4: Click on ‘Registration’

Step 5: In a new tab, enrol yourself for the Preliminary/Stage 1 exam

Step 5: Upload the required documents and click on ‘Agree’

Step 6: Make payment

Step 7: Provide the photo identity card number and upload its copy

Step 8: Click on ‘Submit’ and download the form

Alternatively, click here to apply.

It is important to note that once submitted, no changes will be allowed in the application form.

The preliminary exam will consist of two objective type question papers and carry a maximum of 500 marks. Those successful will qualify for the main exam which will consist of two conventional type papers in Engineering Discipline specific with a duration of three hours and maximum marks of 600.

Those successful will have to further appear for a personality test which will carry 200 marks.

A total of 495 vacancies will be filled through this exam.