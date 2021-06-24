New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Service Examination (ESE) 2021 Prelims Admit card today. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of the commission i.e. upsc.gov.in. We have also mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can download the admit card. The admit card will be available for download on the official site from June 24 to July 18, 2021. Also Read - UPSC IES Prelims 2021 Timetable Released At upsc.gov.in | Check Details Here

The candidates must use either their Registration Id or Roll no. to download the admit cards. The prelims will be conducted on July 18, 2021. Before that, the applicants must download their admit cards after checking all the details. Also Read - UPSC CSE 2020 Interview Date Released At upsc.gov.in, Check How To Download Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the admit card: Also Read - UPSC NDA 2 2021 Registration Likely To Begin From This Date At upsc.gov.in – Know How To Apply Here

Visit the official site of UPSC which is upsc.gov.in. Click on the UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the Homepage itself. Login either by using the Registration Id or by entering the Roll no. After filling the details, press on Submit. Your Prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen. You may download it and take a printout of the same.



Candidates must make sure that they carry a printout of their admit cards to the exam venue allotted to them.

Along with this, they must also carry Identity proof, as entered in the online application. The Id proof can be any of these- Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government.