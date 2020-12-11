UPSC ESE Mains Result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the result of written main exam of Engineering Services (UPSC ESE 2020). The candidates who have appeared for the UPSC ESE Mains Exam, now can download UPSC Engineering Service Mains Result from UPSC official website – www.upsc.gov.in. Also Read - UPSC Exam Date 2020: IFS Main exam begins on February 28, Full Schedule Here

The candidates can download UPSC ESE Mains Result 2020 and check the roll number of qualified candidates here.

Now the shortlisted candidates will appear for Interview or Personality Test round. Before appearing for UPSC ESE Interview Round, they need to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) on the Commission's Website https://upsconline.nic.in from November 24 2020 to 05 January 2021 till.

However, the selected candidates have to first register themselves on the relevant page of the website before filling up the ONLINE DAF and submit the same ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility.

“The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2020 notified on 25th September, 2019 in the Gazette of India and the Examination Notice, which is available on the website of the Commission,” the UPSC has said.

For the UPSC ESE Interview, candidates should bring the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability.

How to Download UPSC ESE Mains Result 2020 ?

1) First candidates need to go to the official website of UPSC i.e. www.upsc.gov.in

2) They need to click on ‘Written Result: Engineering Service (Main) Examination 2020’, given on the home page

3) After this, they have to click on ‘Document File’

4) After that they have to check the roll number of selected candidate

5) For reference, they can download UPSC ESE Mains Result PDF file