UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 Notification Out at upsc.gov.in. Check Job Post, Fee, Eligibility Here

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the UPSC EPFO Jobs by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour & Employment. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 577 vacant posts. The registration process will commence from today, February 25 and the last date to submit the application form is March 17, 2023. Also Read: NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card Out at nbe.edu.in; Check Reporting Time, Exam Date, Barred Items Here

Shortlisted Candidates would be asked to submit the documents in support of their claim for the posts. Their documents will be scrutinized and those Candidates who fulfil all the eligibility conditions of the posts shall be called for interview.

THROUGH WEBSITE https://www.upsconline.nic.in TO THE ABOVE POSTS FROM 25-

02-2023 (12:00 Noon). CLOSING DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF ONLINE APPLICATION THROUGH WEBSITE

https://www.upsconline.nic.in 18:00 HRS(6.00 P.M.) ON 17-03-2023.

UPSC EPFO Vacancy/Jobs 2023:

Name of the post Number of vacancies Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer 418 posts Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner 159 posts

UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Name of the post Check Educational Qualification Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from recognised university or institute. Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Degree of a recognised University or Equivalent.

UPSC EPFO Selection Process:

Interested candidates who want to know more about the recruitment drive, are requested to check the detailed notification shared below.

UPSC EPFO Job Notification PDF Direct Link

UPSC EPFO Application Form Direct Link

UPSC EPFO Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

How to Apply For UPSC EPFO Jobs?

Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Application website https://www.upsconline.nic.in and NOT write to the Commission for Application forms. They are also requested to go through carefully the details of posts and instructions published below as well as on the website https://www.upsconline.nic.in

