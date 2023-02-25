Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 Notification Out at upsc.gov.in. Check Job Post, Fee, Eligibility Here

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 Notification Out at upsc.gov.in. Check Job Post, Fee, Eligibility Here

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the UPSC EPFO Jobs by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Updated: February 25, 2023 3:56 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

EPFO, EPFO jobs, EPFO vacancy, EPFO post, UPSC EPFO Job Notification, EPFO Recruitment, UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023, EPFO Recruitment 2023, UPSC EPFO Recruitment, EPFO Recruitment, UPSC Recruitment 2023, Union Public Service Commission, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, upsc online, upsc apply online, upsc notification 2023, upsc epfo, upsconline.nic, upsc last date, upsc epfo notification, cbi recruitment 2023, upsc epfo notification 2023, upsc login, upsc epfo syllabus, upsconline, epfo recruitment 2023, epfo recruitment, upsc. nic. in, upsc.gov.in, epfo notification 2023, epfo syllabus, upsc calendar 2023, upsc otr, apfc notification, upsc apfc notification upsc apfc,, epfo vacancy 2023, apfc, upsc epfo notification 2023,
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour & Employment. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 577 vacant posts. The registration process will commence from today, February 25 and the last date to submit the application form is March 17, 2023.

Also Read:

Shortlisted Candidates would be asked to submit the documents in support of their claim for the posts. Their documents will be scrutinized and those Candidates who fulfil all the eligibility conditions of the posts shall be called for interview.

You may like to read

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Name of the postNumber of vacancies 
ONLINE APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED FOR DIRECT RECRUITMENT BY SELECTION
THROUGH WEBSITE https://www.upsconline.nic.in TO THE ABOVE POSTS		FROM 25-
02-2023 (12:00 Noon).
CLOSING DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF ONLINE APPLICATION THROUGH WEBSITE
https://www.upsconline.nic.in		18:00 HRS(6.00 P.M.) ON 17-03-2023.

UPSC EPFO Vacancy/Jobs 2023:

Name of the postNumber of vacancies
Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer418 posts
Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner 159 posts

UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Name of the postCheck Educational Qualification
Enforcement Officer/Accounts OfficerBachelor’s Degree in any subject from recognised university or institute.
Assistant Provident Fund CommissionerDegree of a recognised University or Equivalent.

UPSC EPFO Selection Process:

Interested candidates who want to know more about the recruitment drive, are requested to check the detailed notification shared below.

UPSC EPFO Job Notification PDF Direct Link

UPSC EPFO Application Form Direct Link

UPSC EPFO Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

How to Apply For UPSC EPFO Jobs?

Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Application website https://www.upsconline.nic.in and NOT write to the Commission for Application forms. They are also requested to go through carefully the details of posts and instructions published below as well as on the website https://www.upsconline.nic.in

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 25, 2023 3:14 PM IST

Updated Date: February 25, 2023 3:56 PM IST

More Stories