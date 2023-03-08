Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Apply For 577 Posts Till March 17; Pay Scale As Per 7th CPC

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Apply For 577 Posts Till March 17; Pay Scale As Per 7th CPC

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Candidates can apply for the same by logging into the Commission's website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in till March 17, 2023.

Updated: March 8, 2023 7:29 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

EPFO, EPFO jobs, EPFO vacancy, EPFO post, UPSC EPFO Job Notification, EPFO Recruitment, UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023, EPFO Recruitment 2023, UPSC EPFO Recruitment, EPFO Recruitment, UPSC Recruitment 2023, Union Public Service Commission, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, upsc online, upsc apply online, upsc notification 2023, upsc epfo, upsconline.nic, upsc last date, upsc epfo notification, cbi recruitment 2023, upsc epfo notification 2023, upsc login, upsc epfo syllabus, upsconline, epfo recruitment 2023, epfo recruitment, upsc. nic. in, upsc.gov.in, epfo notification 2023, epfo syllabus, upsc calendar 2023, upsc otr, apfc notification, upsc apfc notification upsc apfc,, epfo vacancy 2023, apfc, upsc epfo notification 2023,
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring.

UPSC EPFO Jobs 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour & Employment. Candidates can apply for the same by logging into the Commission’s website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in till March 17, 2023. A total of 577 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Also Read:

The applicants are advised to check their emails at regular intervals and ensure that the email addresses ending with @ nic.in are directed to their inbox folder and not to the SPAM folder or any other folder. Check details here.

You may like to read

UPSC EPFO Vacancy 2023: Check Post-Wise Vacancy

Name of the postNumber of vacancies
Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer418 posts
Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner 159 posts

UPSC EPFO Required Educational Qualification Here

Name of the postCheck Educational Qualification
Enforcement Officer/Accounts OfficerBachelor’s Degree in any subject from recognised university or institute.
Assistant Provident Fund CommissionerDegree of a recognised University or Equivalent.

UPSC EPFO Salary: Check Pay Scale Here 

Name of the postCheck Pay Scale
Enforcement Officer/Accounts OfficerLevel- 08 in the
Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
Assistant Provident Fund CommissionerLevel- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per
7th CPC.

UPSC EPFO Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

UPSC EPFO Age Limit

Name of the postCheck Age limit
  • Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer
30 years
Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner35 years

UPSC EPFO Selection Process

  • Shortlisted Candidates would be asked to submit the documents in support of their claim for the posts. Their documents will be scrutinized and those Candidates who fulfil all the eligibility conditions of the posts shall be called for interview.
  • The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. For more details, check the job notification.

UPSC EPFO Job Notification PDF  – Direct Link

UPSC EPFO Application Form Direct Link

How to Apply Online For UPSC EPFO Jobs?

  • Candidates are required to apply Online using the website www.upsconline.nic.in. All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement. They are advised to satisfy themselves before applying that they possess at least the essential qualifications laid down for various posts. No enquiry asking for advice as to eligibility will be entertained.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 8, 2023 7:23 PM IST

Updated Date: March 8, 2023 7:29 PM IST

More Stories