UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Apply For 577 Posts Till March 17; Pay Scale As Per 7th CPC

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Candidates can apply for the same by logging into the Commission's website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in till March 17, 2023.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring.

UPSC EPFO Jobs 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour & Employment. Candidates can apply for the same by logging into the Commission’s website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in till March 17, 2023. A total of 577 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The applicants are advised to check their emails at regular intervals and ensure that the email addresses ending with @ nic.in are directed to their inbox folder and not to the SPAM folder or any other folder. Check details here.

UPSC EPFO Vacancy 2023: Check Post-Wise Vacancy

Name of the post Number of vacancies Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer 418 posts Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner 159 posts

UPSC EPFO Required Educational Qualification Here

Name of the post Check Educational Qualification Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from recognised university or institute. Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Degree of a recognised University or Equivalent.

UPSC EPFO Salary: Check Pay Scale Here

Name of the post Check Pay Scale Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Level- 08 in the

Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per

7th CPC.

UPSC EPFO Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

UPSC EPFO Age Limit

Name of the post Check Age limit Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer 30 years Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner 35 years

UPSC EPFO Selection Process

Shortlisted Candidates would be asked to submit the documents in support of their claim for the posts. Their documents will be scrutinized and those Candidates who fulfil all the eligibility conditions of the posts shall be called for interview.

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. For more details, check the job notification.

UPSC EPFO Job Notification PDF – Direct Link

UPSC EPFO Application Form Direct Link

How to Apply Online For UPSC EPFO Jobs?

Candidates are required to apply Online using the website www.upsconline.nic.in. All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement. They are advised to satisfy themselves before applying that they possess at least the essential qualifications laid down for various posts. No enquiry asking for advice as to eligibility will be entertained.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.