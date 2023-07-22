Home

UPSC EPFO Result 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link, Steps to Check Roll Number Here

UPSC EPFO Result 2023 Date And Time: Candidates can check and download the result by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The deadline to submit the application is July 27.

UPSC EPFO Result 2023 Date And Time: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the recruitment exam which was conducted to fill vacancies at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC EPFO recruitment examination can check and download the result by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. All the shortlisted candidates are required to fill and submit the detailed application form(daf) failing which his/her candidature will be rejected. The marks of unsuccessful candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the completion of the recruitment process. A total of 577 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The link for DAF will be available on the online recruitment application(ORA) website https://upsconline.nic.in/.

UPSC EPFO Vacancy 2023: Check Post-Wise Vacancy

Name of the post Number of vacancies Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer 418 posts Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner 159 posts

How to Download UPSC EPFO Result 2023 Online? Check Step by Step Guide Here

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Written Result: 418 Posts of Enforcement Officer – Accounts Officer in EPFO/Written Result: 159 Posts of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in EPFO.” You will be directed to a new webpage. A new PDF document will appear on the screen. Scroll the PDF to check your roll number. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSC EPFO Result 2023 – Download Link

“The date of launch of detailed application form (DAF) and the last date of submission of DAS will be informed in due course,” UPSC in an official notification said. For more details, visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

