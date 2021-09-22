New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission Engineering Services Examination, UPSC ESE 2022 notification has been released today. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply on the official website of the commission. The candidates can also get all the detailed information about the examination on upsc.gov.in. It is important to note that the last date to fill the application form is October 12 till 6 pm. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 20, 2022. Interested candidates can apply now at upsconline.nic.in to avoid any last-minute hassle.Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Short Service Commission Officers. Details Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can apply for the examination:

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission

Click on “Online application for various examinations of UPSC”

Fill in the required details

Finish the process of Part 1 registration.

Login using registered credentials and fill the application form.

Upload required documents and pay the application fee through online mode.

Click on submit and take a print of the submitted application form.

Here are some of the important details about the examination:

The timeline to withdraw ESE application is from October 20 to 26, 2021 till 6 pm. Notification released on September 22, 2021 Last date to apply: October 12, 2021 Withdrawal of application: October 20 to 26, 2021 Date of prelims exam: February 20, 2022 All successfully registered candidates would be issued an e‐Admission Certificate three weeks before the commencement of the exam. A total of 247 vacancies, including 8 vacancies for the PwD category, would be fulfilled under this recruitment.

UPSC ESE 2022 Notification: Eligibility Criteria