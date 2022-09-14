UPSC ESE Notification 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the official notification of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023. As per the notification, the online registration process will begin today, September 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 4 till 6:00 PM. A total of 327 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admission Certificate three weeks before the commencement of the Examination. Candidates can check the important dates, and other details here.Also Read - IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 Declared at ibps.in, Direct Link Here

UPSC ESE Notification 2023: Check Important Dates Here

The registration process begins: September 14

The last date to apply: October 04, 2022

UPSC ESE Vacancy Details

Total Number of vacancies : 327

: 327 “The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is expected to be approximately 327 including 11 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (7 vacancies for Locomotor Disability including Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy, 02 vacancies for Hard of Hearing 01 vacancy for Specific Learning Disability and 01 vacancy for Multiple Disability). The number of vacancies is liable to alteration,” reads the official notification.

UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria

Check Minimum Education Qualification: For admission to the examination, a candidate must have –(a) obtained a degree in Engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956; or (b) passed Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institution of Engineers (India); or (c) obtained a degree/diploma in Engineering from such foreign University/College/Institution and under such conditions as may be recognised by the Government for the purpose from time to time. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification sared below.

Direct Link: Download UPSC ESE Official Notification 2023

UPSC ESE Exam Dates

The Commission will conduct the UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination on February 19, 2023.

Direct Link: Apply Online For UPSC ESE 2023

UPSC ESE Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200.

How to Apply Online For UPSC ESE 2023?