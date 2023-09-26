UPSC ESE 2024 Exam Timetable Released At upsc.nic.in | Check Time And Date Here

Home

UPSC ESE 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC ESE 2024 exam timetable. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the commission has been notified to conduct the ESE recruitment exam on February 18, 2023 in two shifts. Those who have registered for the Engineering Services Examination (UPSC ESE ) 2024 prelims exam can check the exam timetable on the official website-upsc.gov.in

The registration for UPSC ESE 2024 is scheduled to end on September 26.

UPSC ESE 2024 Exam: Here are some of the key details

UPSC CSE exam will be conducted on February 18, 2024 (Sunday).

The first shift exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon

The second shift exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Paper 2 will be CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONICS & TELECOM. ENGG.

It will be a discipline-specific paper of 300 marks and candidates will be getting 3 hours to complete the exam.

UPSC ESE 2023 exam will of a total 5 hours duration.

The admit cards for the successfully registered candidates are expected to be released on January 27, 2023.

The candidates must note that the commission will be shortlisting the candidates for the ESE post on the basis of a three-staged recruitment process. Those who passes the Prelims stage will be required to appear for the Mains stage and then the Interview round.

