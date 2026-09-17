UPSC ESE 2027 applications open: Last date, exam dates, and other details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has kicked off registrations for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2027, with the notification inviting applications for roughly 480 posts spread across Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering streams.
Interested candidates can register online via the UPSC portal, with applications closing on October 6, 2026, at 6 pm. The ESE Preliminary exam is set for January 31, 2027, and the Main exam will follow on June 18, 2027. Applicants are encouraged to review the eligibility requirements and instructions before submitting their forms.
Of the total vacancies, 19 posts are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). These include:
The Prelims will comprise two papers totalling 500 marks. Paper I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude) is worth 200 marks and has a two-hour duration, while Paper II, which is discipline-specific, carries 300 marks and runs for three hours.
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Follow the steps given below to apply for UPSC ESE 2027.
UPSC has cautioned candidates to double-check their information before hitting submit, since applications, once submitted, cannot be withdrawn or edited in any way.
UPSC will conduct the Engineering Services Examination 2027 to fill vacancies in engineering services and posts spanning four categories:
The notification mentions approximately 480 vacancies, including 19 vacancies for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The number of vacancies is provisional and may be changed by the Commission.
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Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying and ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility requirements.
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