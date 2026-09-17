UPSC ESE 2027 applications open: Last date, exam dates, and other details

UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2027 has been opened for nearly 480 posts with applications being approved for civil, mechanical, electrical, and electronics posts. Check application dates, eligibility pattern and fee submission process.

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UPSC has cautioned candidates to double-check their information before hitting submit. File image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has kicked off registrations for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2027, with the notification inviting applications for roughly 480 posts spread across Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering streams.

Interested candidates can register online via the UPSC portal, with applications closing on October 6, 2026, at 6 pm. The ESE Preliminary exam is set for January 31, 2027, and the Main exam will follow on June 18, 2027. Applicants are encouraged to review the eligibility requirements and instructions before submitting their forms.

Of the total vacancies, 19 posts are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). These include:

11 vacancies for locomotor disability, including leprosy-cured persons, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy

Six vacancies for hard of hearing

One vacancy for low vision

One vacancy for specific learning disability and multiple disabilities

UPSC ESE 2026: Important dates

Application begins: September 16, 2026

Last date to apply: October 6, 2026, till 6 pm

ESE Preliminary Examination: January 31, 2027

ESE Main Examination: June 18, 2027

The Prelims will comprise two papers totalling 500 marks. Paper I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude) is worth 200 marks and has a two-hour duration, while Paper II, which is discipline-specific, carries 300 marks and runs for three hours.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 212 posts across government departments | Check details

UPSC ESE 2027: Steps to apply

Follow the steps given below to apply for UPSC ESE 2027.

Visit the UPSC Online portal at upsc.gov.in.

Complete the required registration modules, including the Universal Registration Number (URN) and Common Application Form (CAF).

Select the Engineering Services Examination 2027 application.

Enter the required personal, educational and other details.

Upload the prescribed documents, photograph and signature.

Select the engineering discipline and examination centre carefully.

Pay the applicable examination fee.

Review the application details and submit the form.

Save the application details and Application Number for future reference.

UPSC has cautioned candidates to double-check their information before hitting submit, since applications, once submitted, cannot be withdrawn or edited in any way.

UPSC ESE 2027: Vacancy details

UPSC will conduct the Engineering Services Examination 2027 to fill vacancies in engineering services and posts spanning four categories:

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

The notification mentions approximately 480 vacancies, including 19 vacancies for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The number of vacancies is provisional and may be changed by the Commission.

Also Read | UPSC CSE Result 2026 news: How to check the Civil Services Prelims result PDF when declared and what’s next?

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying and ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility requirements.