UPSC ESE Final Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the final result of the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the written exam and interview can now download their final result from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, a total of 194 candidates have been recommended for appointment in different branches. Out of 194 appointed candidates, 76 candidates belong to the general category, 20 belong to the EWS category, 56 belong to the OBC, 26 belong to SC, and 16 belong to the ST categories.

Step by Step Guide to Download UPSC ESE Final Result 2021

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in.

Go to the Final Results section available on the homepage.

Click on the Examination Final Results option.

Click on the Download button available beside the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021 option.

A new PDF will be open.

Scroll down the PDF to find your roll number.

Save, Download the UPSC ESE Final Result 2021 and take a printout of it for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided the direct link via which the candidates can check the results: