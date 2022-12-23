UPSC ESE Final Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC ESE Final Result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the final result for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE 2022) today, December 23, 2022. Candidates who have appeared

(Image for representational purposes)

UPSC ESE Final Result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the final result for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE 2022) today, December 23, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check and download their UPSC ESE Final Result 2022 by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in. The final UPSC ESE 2022 result is based on the written exam conducted on June 26, 2022, and the interview conducted for the personality test held between October to December 2022.

“Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. Allotment of candidates to various Services/Posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of Services expressed by them,” UPSC in an official notification said.

Direct Link Download UPSC ESE 2022 Final Result PDF

How to Download UPSC ESE Final Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link that reads,“ Final Result – Engineering Services Examination, 2022

The UPSC ESE result 2022 will appear in PDF format on the screen.

Check your roll number and name. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference .

“The offer of appointment to the candidates, whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months [i.e. upto 22/03/2023] from the date of declaration of final result,” the notice further reads.