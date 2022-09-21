UPSC ESE Interview 2022: We have some important news for the candidates who are preparing for UPSC ESE Interview 2022. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an important notice. The UPSC candidates can check the notice on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.Also Read - UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
According to the notice, the candidates who are travelling by air to the interview venue should book lowest available fare of economy class from the authorized travel agents mentioned in the notice.
Here are some of the key details:

- Those appearing for the interview are advised to book flight ticket for the intended journeys (including return journey, if any), at least 21 days before the intended date of journey in order to avail most competitive fare and minimize burden on the exchequer.
- Any booking of air ticket made within less than 72 hours before the intended travel, will not be reimbursed.
- The candidates must note that to avail the reimbursement of airfare, they need to book the tickets authorised travel agents, i.e. IRCTC, Ashoka Travels & Tours and Balmer Lawrie & Co. and not through any mode other than the
- For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.