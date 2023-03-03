Home

UPSC ESE Main Exam 2023 on June 25; Check Prelim Result at upsc.gov.in

UPSC ESE 2023 Prelims Result at upsc.gov.in: Candidates who appeared in the preliminary exam can download the UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE Main Exam Schedule 2023: The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the main examination for the Engineering Service Examination (UPSC ESE 2023) on June 25, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the preliminary exam can download the UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The Commission conducted the UPSC ESE Prelims exam on February 19, 2023.

“The candidature of these candidates is purely provisional at all the stages of the Examination subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. The candidates declared qualified are required to appear at the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023 to be held on 25th June, 2023,” UPSC in an official notification said.

How to Download UPSC ESE Prelim Result 2023?

Visit the official site of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Written Result – Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open on the screen. Search your roll number.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam 2023 Result Direct Link

The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2023 issued by the Department of Telecommunication, Ministry of Communications and the Examination Notice No.01/2023‐ ENGG. dated 14.09.2022 issued by the Commission, which is available on its Website.

“Candidates are also informed that marks and cut‐off marks of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e., https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the Engineering Services Examination, 2023 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of the Engineering Services Examination, 2023,” reads the further notice. No request for change of centre/discipline for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023 will be entertained under any circumstances.

