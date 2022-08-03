UPSC ESE Main Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) on Wednesday declared the result for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Now, the Commission has released a name-wise list of students who have qualified for the UPSC Mains exam, and are now eligible for the Interview round. The Commission conducted the Main examination 2022 on June 26, 2022, in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12:00 noon and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.Also Read - India Post Office Recruitment 2022: Register For Technical Supervisor Post at indiapost.gov.in| Check Salary Here

This year, 141 candidates have qualified the Engineering Services (Main) examination 2022. "In accordance with the Rules of Engineering Services Examination, 2022, all these candidates are required to mandatorily fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be made available on the Commission's Website https://upsconline.nic.in from 05.08.2022 to 17.08.2022 till 06.00 P.M," reads the official notification.

UPSC ESE Main Result 2022: Here’s How to Download Name-Wise List PDF?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.

Click on the link that reads, “Written Result (with name): Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2022.”

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Your UPSC ESE Main 2022 Result Name List will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

"Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through eSummon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission's Website," reads the official notification. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.