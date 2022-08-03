Union Public Service Commission, Engineering Services Examination or UPSC ESE Mains Result 2022 has been declared. The candidates can now check the scores on the official website of the commission i.e. upsc.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps below through which they can check the UPSC ESE Mains Result 2022.Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2022 Schedule Out on upsc.gov.in; Exam Begins From September 16

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2022 declared announcement has been made for the exam held on June 26, 2022. Candidates may please note that all those who have cleared the ESE Mains result, are now eligible for the Interview/Personality test round.

UPSC ESE Main Result 2022 official notice reads, "Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission's Website."

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2022 declared: How to check

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘Written Result – Engineering Services (Main) Examination – 2022.’

A new page would open with the PDF file.

Find your name in the list of shortlisted candidates.

You may also print a copy, if needed.

Candidates must also note that UPSC has also released the ESE Mains name wise result list PDF as well.