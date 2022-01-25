UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2022: Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday released the UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Exam (ESE) 2022 date on its official website upsc.gov.in. According to the released timetable, the Stage I examination will take place on Sunday, February 20, 2022.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Only One Day Left to Apply For 500 Posts on becil.com

Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule from the table given below. Also Read - RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 76 Posts on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in| Deets Inside

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2022: Check Exam Schedule Here Also Read - CSIR UGC NET June 2021: Exam City Slip Out on csirnet.nta.nic.in | Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

February 20, 2022(Sunday) Time 110.00 A.M. to

12:00

Noon Subject GENERAL STUDIES AND ENGINEERING

APTITUDE PAPER (PAPER-I) (OBJECTIVE)

(2 hours duration) ( 200 Marks) 2.00 P.M.

TO

5:00 P.M. CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL,

ELECTRONICS & TELECOM. ENGG. (DISCIPLINESPECIFIC PAPER) (PAPER-II) (OBJECTIVE)

(3 hours duration) ( 300 Marks)

Know More About UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2022

The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will consist of General Studies and Engineering Aptitude papers. Note, the duration of the first shift exam is 2 hours. The exam will consist of 200 marks. The second shift will include civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, and telecom engineering. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours. The total questions will be asked for 300 marks.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification in order to check the exam schedule.

Here’s the Direct Link to check UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2022 Schedule

The application process for UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2022 has commenced from September 22. The registration process ended on October 12, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 247 vacant posts will be filled. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.