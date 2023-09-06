Home

UPSC ESE Prelims 2024 Notification(OUT): Check Application, Age Limit, No of Attempts, Paper Pattern

UPSC ESE Prelims application form 2024 can be filled at upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in/. Check UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 notification, schedule, important dates, and other details here.

UPSC Exam Age Limit and Number of Attempts Rules will not change

UPSC ESE(Preliminary) Exam 2024: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) on Wednesday released the exam notification for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024. Candidates can fill up the UPSC ESE Prelims application form 2024 by visiting the official website – upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in/. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. OTR has to be registered only once in a lifetime. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the online application for the examination.

UPSC ESE(Preliminary) Exam 2024: Check Important Dates Here

Online application begins: September 6, 2023

Last date to apply: September 26, 2023

Exam Date: February 18, 2024.

Official notification: Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024

UPSC ESE Age Limit and No. of Attempts

A candidate for this examination must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the 1st January, 2024 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd January, 1994 and not later than 1st January, 2003.

The upper age-limit of 30 years will be relaxable upto 35 years in the case of Government servants of the following categories, if they are employed in a Department/ Office under the control of any of the authorities mentioned in column 1 below and apply for admission to the examination for all or any of the Service(s)/Post(s) mentioned in column 2, for which they are otherwise eligible.

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Date

The Commission will conduct the UPSC ESE examination on February 18, 2024.

UPSC ESE Prelims Paper Pattern

The examination will be held according to the following plan :— (i) Stage-I: Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage-I) Examination (Objective Type Papers) for the selection of candidates for the Stage-II: Engineering Services (Main/Stage-II) Examination; Stage-II: Engineering Services (Main/Stage-II) Examination (Conventional Type Papers) and Stage-III : Personality Test

UPSC ESE Prelims: Check Paper Wise Marks

The Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage-I) Examination will consist of two objective type (multiple choices) questions papers and carrying a maximum of 500 marks (Paper 1 – 200 Marks & Paper II – 300 Marks). Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Preliminary/Stage-I Examination in the year will be eligible for admission to the Main/Stage-II Examination of that year provided they are otherwise eligible for admission to the Main/Stage-II Examination.

The Marks obtained in the Preliminary/Stage-I Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main/Stage-II Examination will be counted for determining their final order of merit. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Main/Stage-II Examination will be about six to seven time the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this examination.

