Home

Education

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam on Feb 19; Check E- Admit Card, Reporting Time, List Of Barred Items Here

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam on Feb 19; Check E- Admit Card, Reporting Time, List Of Barred Items Here

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Admit Card 2023: Registered candidates can download the UPSC ESE Prelims admit card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam On Feb 19.

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2023, today January 27, 2023. Registered candidates can download the UPSC ESE Prelims admit card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination along with the proof of Identity (as entered in the Online Application) such as an Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government.

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Date

The Commission will conduct the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2023 at various Centres/Venues all over India on February 19, 2023.

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Reporting Time

“It may also be noted that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:50 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 P.M. for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry,” reads the official notice.

How to Download UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the “e – Admit Card: Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023,” link. Enter the login credentials such as registration ID/ roll number, date of birth and captcha code. Now, click on submit option. Your UPSC ESE Prelims admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Check the details mentioned on the admit card and download the hall ticket for future reference.

Documents to Carry to UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Hall

Note: In case, photograph is not visible or available on the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) alongwith the printout of e-Admit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the Examination with an undertaking. No paper Admit Card will be issued for the Examination by the Commission. In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately at email ID: usengg-upsc@nic.in latest by 13th February, 2023 so that the Commission could take a decision in the matter.

List Of Barred Items, Allowed Items Here

Candidates are also advised to bring Black Ball Point Pen to the Examination Hall for this Examination.

Mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches (including Digital Watches) etc. or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device are banned inside the Examination Hall. For more details, check the official website of UPSC.