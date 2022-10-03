UPSC ESE 2023 Registration Last Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end the registration process for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 tomorrow, October 4 by 6:00 PM. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 327 vacant posts will be filled. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admission Certificate three weeks before the commencement of the Examination. Candidates can check the important dates, application form, vacancies, and other details here.Also Read - APPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 6 Posts at psc.ap.gov.in Till Oct 19. Deets Inside

Candidates can check the important dates, eligibility criteria, vacancies, steps to fill application form, and other details here.

UPSC ESE 2023 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

The registration process will begin: September 14, 2022

Last date to apply: October 04, 2022

UPSC ESE 2023 Vacancy

Total: 327 vacancies

As per the official notification, the number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is expected to be approximately 327 including 11 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (7 vacancies for Locomotor Disability including Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy, 02 vacancies for Hard of Hearing 01 vacancy for Specific Learning Disability and 01 vacancy for Multiple Disability). The number of vacancies is liable to alteration.

UPSC ESE 2023 APPLICATION FEE

Fee: Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 200 either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank.

UPSC ESE 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification HERE

Education Qualification: For admission to the examination, a candidate must have –(a) obtained a degree in Engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956; or (b) passed Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institution of Engineers (India); or (c) obtained a degree/diploma in Engineering from such foreign University/College/Institution and under such conditions as may be recognised by the Government for the purpose from time to time, or (d) passed Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (India). For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below.

HOW TO FILL UPSC ESE 2023 APPLICATION FORM?