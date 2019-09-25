UPSC Exam 2020: The Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday invited applications for Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020 on its official website. Interested candidates can apply at upsconline.nic.in.

Here’s How to Apply For UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Exam 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘Online Application for Various Examinations of UPSC’.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Now register for the Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination Part I and Part II by filling up the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Pay application fees.

Step 7: Click on the submit button.

Step 8: You will receive an auto-generated email about the application form to your registered email-id.