UPSC Exam 2020: As the coronavirus lockdown got extended for another two weeks, a number of examinations, from CBSE to UPSC, were postponed again until further notice. Notably, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced on its official website that the UPSC Exam 2020 that was scheduled to be held on May 31, has now been deferred. New dates will be announced soon by the board.

Candidates interested in applying for the civil services exams must keep an eye out on the official website of UPSC – www.upsc.gov.in. New dates are likely to be released on May 20.

As the UPSC exam also serves as an entrance test for Indian Forest Service Examination (IFSE), he schedule for the same has also been postponed.

Although no new dates have been announced yet, the UPSC has said that it will give candidates a preparation period of 30 days at least before rescheduling the exam.

Here are all the UPSC 2020 Exams postponed:

1. Personality test for remaining candidates for the Civil Service Examination, 2019

2. The Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020 (Notification)

3. The Combined Medical Service Examination, 2020 (Notification)

4. The Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 (Notification)

5. The NDA and Naval Academy Examination, 2020