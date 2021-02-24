New Delhi: The Supreme Court dismisses a petition seeking an extra chance to appear for UPSC Preliminary examinations filled by the candidates who have exhausted their final attempt last year. The petitioners, who had given their last attempt in Civil Service Examination 2020, had sought for an extra chance citing difficulties created by COVID-19 pandemic and the national lockdown. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani's $3.4 Billion Deal With Future Group Stalled After Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Amazon Plea

Justice AM Rastogi, who read out the operative part of the judgment, appreciated the efforts of the Advocate on Record of the petitioner, Anushree Kapadia. "You argued well. You were clear on facts", the judge told the lawyer.

The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the commission had confirmed earlier that there will be no change in the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam Date. After the verdict, the candidates will be able to apply for the same on the official website of the commission.

It is noted that in development, on 8 February, the supreme court asked the centre for consider granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC Civil Services aspirants including the candidates who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam due to COVID 19.

The matter was to be heard by the Top Court and certainly the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 notification will be released after the crucial verdict on the issue.