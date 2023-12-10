Home

UPSC Exam 2024: How to Crack Civil Services Personality Test? IFS Officer Shares Golden Tips

The Civil Services Examination-Personality Test, often known as the interview stage, is the final phase of the selection process. Preparing for the Civil Services Examination interview is a significant step in the selection process. The personality test aims to gauge your suitability for administrative roles. It’s not just about knowledge but also your personality, integrity, and your ability to handle diverse situations with grace and composure. The Interview/Personality Test is intended to judge the mental calibre of a candidate. In broad terms, this is an assessment of not only intellectual qualities but also social traits and interest in current affairs. Some of the qualities to be judged are mental alertness, critical powers of assimilation, clear and logical exposition, the balance of judgement, variety, and depth of interest, the ability for social cohesion and leadership, and intellectual and moral integrity.

Speaking on the same line, Himanshu Tyagi, an Indian Forest Service officer from the MP cadre, shared valuable insights on how to prepare for the UPSC CSE personality test. If you are a UPSC aspirant, you must give it a read.

Divide Interview prep into FIVE parts:

DAF : Filling up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for UPSC exams is a crucial step, and Himanshu Tyagi’s advice to do it carefully holds significant importance. Avoid falsifying information at all costs. Only include genuine hobbies and achievements in your DAF. Once completed, meticulously research every detail to ensure accuracy. CLICK HERE TO FILL DAF

: Filling up the for UPSC exams is a crucial step, and Himanshu Tyagi’s advice to do it carefully holds significant importance. Avoid falsifying information at all costs. Only include genuine hobbies and achievements in your DAF. Once completed, meticulously research every detail to ensure accuracy. Current Affairs : Remain informed about recent developments, government policies, and global affairs. One should have a strong command over your chosen optional subject. He highlighted reading the newspaper and making notes on important issues.

: Remain informed about recent developments, government policies, and global affairs. One should have a strong command over your chosen optional subject. He highlighted reading the newspaper and making notes on important issues. HR/Situation-based questions : Tyagi recommended reviewing the previous year’s transcripts, which might be available on Telegram. Practice answering those questions and delve into in-depth research on the intricate details of various question types.

: Tyagi recommended reviewing the previous year’s transcripts, which might be available on Telegram. Practice answering those questions and delve into in-depth research on the intricate details of various question types. Academics : Ensure thorough revision of your optional paper notes as questions are often drawn from this area. Additionally, revisit fundamental topics from your graduation studies to cover a wide spectrum of potential question areas.

: Ensure thorough revision of your optional paper notes as questions are often drawn from this area. Additionally, revisit fundamental topics from your graduation studies to cover a wide spectrum of potential question areas. Personality Test Advice For Working Professionals: It’s crucial for working professionals to grasp the intricate details of their company. Familiarize yourself with the financial reports of your organization as these aspects might occupy a significant portion of the interview discussion.

It’s crucial for working professionals to grasp the intricate details of their company. Familiarize yourself with the financial reports of your organization as these aspects might occupy a significant portion of the interview discussion. Tyagi emphasizes that an aspirant response should be rational, based on laws/constitution/judgements, give both pros and cons., try not to go extreme, and take a stand if asked,be polite and humble.

rational, based on laws/constitution/judgements, give both pros and cons., try not to go extreme, and take a stand if asked,be polite and humble. Regarding mocks: Invest the next 1-2 months in intensive prep as listed in the above points. No mocks are suggested in this period. Once done with prep, Give 3-5 mocks. Keep at least 1 week gap between 2 mocks.

