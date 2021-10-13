New Delhi: Due to the unprecedented situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, scores of UPSC civil services exam aspirants have been demanding an extra attempt as their preparations were affected. The majority of these aspirants are those who have either reached their upper limit or exhausted all attempts last year or those who could appear for the exam in 2022 due to COVID-related issues.Also Read - UPSC Selects 31 Candidates For Joint Secretary, Director-Level Posts In Various Ministries, Govt Departments

Despite the Supreme Court rejecting pleas demanding an extra attempt for the UPSC exams and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) remaining tight-lipped, aspirants are still demanding an extra chance at clearing the exam. Also Read - UPSC Topper With Rank 9 Apala Mishra Sets New Record in Interview Round

Through a poster being circulated on WhatsApp, they have asked fellow aspirants to join the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 13 (Thursday) to demand a compensatory attempt in 2022.

“For all UPSC CSE last attempters/non-attempters who were adversely affected in first and second wave of Covid. Join us on 13th October at Jantar Mantar,” the poster said. The contact number of a person coordinating with UPSC aspirants for the protest was also mentioned on it.

The protest call poster requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. “Hon. Prime Minister, please provide one fair opportunity for the youth to serve the nation,” it said.

Earlier in July, the Supreme Court refused to pass directions to the central government and the UPSC to grant one-time age-relaxation to those candidates who could not appear in the 2020 examination due to COVID-related difficulties and restrictions.

While expressing sympathy with their situation, the top court bench said that the Court cannot direct the grant of extra-chance.