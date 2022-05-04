UPSC Calendar 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual examination schedule for the year 2023, today, May 04, 2022. As per the exam calendar, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 will be held on May 28, 2023, while its notification will be released on February 01, 2023. The last date to apply for the same is February 21, 2023. UPSC Aspirants can download the UPSC annual exam calendar from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The exam dates, however, are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For 35 Posts at sbi.co.in| Read Details Here

As per the UPSC calendar, the India Engineering Services (preliminary) exam 2023 will be held on February 19, 2023 and the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2023 will be held on June 24, 2022. The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Exam I will be held on April 16, 2023.

UPSC Calendar 2023: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of UPSC, at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination’ option.

Now click on the ‘Calendar’ option.

A new webpage will open.

Click on the link that reads ‘ Annual Calendar 2023 “

“ A new PDF will open.

Scroll down the PDF to check the examination date of various exams.

Save the pdf and download it for future reference.

The exam calendar includes the name of the exam to be conducted by UPSC in the year 2023, its notification date, the last date to submit the application, and the examination date.

UPSC Calendar 2023: Other Details

The Commission has also shared the dates of the Civil Services (Main) examination 2023 and the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services Prelims exam are required to appear for the Mains exams.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will be held on September 15, 2023, and will continue for 5 days. Meanwhile, the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023 will be held on November 26, 2023, and will continue for 10 days. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.