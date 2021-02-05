New Delhi: The Centre on Friday agreed in the Supreme Court to give an extra chance to Civil Service aspirants who had given their last attempt in the UPSC exam in October 2020. Also Read - UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, Check How To Download Here

Relaxation will be given to the extent of providing one extra attempt for Civil Service Examination (CSE), specifically limited to CSE-2021, to those candidates who had their last chance to appear in the year 2020, the Centre said.