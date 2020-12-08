The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Exam Date 2020 for IFS Main exam today, December 8, 2020. According to the schedule released, the Indian Forest Service Main examination 2020 would begin on February 28, 2020 and would end on March 7, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit the official website of the commission for all the latest updates. Also Read - Mumbai University Final Year End Semester Examination Dates Extended, Details Here

As per the notice issues, the examination would be conducted in two slots- the first slot from 9 am to 12 noon and the second slot from 2 pm to 5 pm. The question paper will have objective type questions. Candidates will have to use a black ball pen for writing the answers. Pens with any other colors are prohibited. Also, candidates are restricted from using pencil or ink pens.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the schedule below:

February 28, 2021

General English: Session 1

General Knowledge: Session 2

March 2, 2021

Mathematics Paper-I/ Statistics Paper-I

Mathematics Paper-II/ Statistics Paper-II

March 3, 2021

Physics Paper- I/ Zoology Paper -I

Physics Paper- II/ Zoology Paper –II

March 4, 2021

Chemistry Paper- I Geology Paper- I

Chemistry Paper- II Geology Paper -II

March 5, 2021

Agriculture Paper- I/ Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- I

Agriculture Paper- II/ Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- II

March 6, 2021

Forestry Paper- I

Forestry Paper -II

March 7, 2021

Agricultural Engineering Paper –I / Civil Engineering Paper –I / Chemical Engineering Paper –I / Mechanical Engineering Paper –I/ Botany Paper- I/

Agricultural Engineering Paper –II/ Civil Engineering Paper –II/ Chemical Engineering Paper –II/ Mechanical Engineering -Paper II Botany Paper- II/

The Indian Forest Service Examination will consist of two successive stages- Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination; and Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the Indian Forest Service.