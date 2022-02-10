UPSC Extra Attempt: At a time when the candidates preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022 are demanding an extra attempt for the exams due to Covid pandemic, the Central government on Thursday made a big announcement and said there is no such plan under consideration for giving additional attempts to aspirants of civil services examination for the year 2022.Also Read - No Plan To Increase Working Hours From 8 To 12 Hours For Govt Offices, Says Centre
"The issue of granting age relaxation and extra attempt to the candidates in civil services examination (CSE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic had been brought before the Supreme Court of India vide writ petitions filed by the aspirants," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.
He further said that based on the judgments passed by the apex court, the matter has been considered and it has not been found feasible to change the existing provisions regarding the number of attempts and age-limit in respect of the civil services examination.
Jitendra Singh added that in view of the latest developments, there is no such proposal under consideration to grant extra attempt to the civil service aspirants. He said this in response to a query whether the government would consider giving additional attempts for the year 2022?
The civil services examination is conducted annually to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.