UPSC Extra Attempt: At a time when the candidates preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022 are demanding an extra attempt for the exams due to Covid pandemic, the Central government on Thursday made a big announcement and said there is no such plan under consideration for giving additional attempts to aspirants of civil services examination for the year 2022.Also Read - No Plan To Increase Working Hours From 8 To 12 Hours For Govt Offices, Says Centre

“The issue of granting age relaxation and extra attempt to the candidates in civil services examination (CSE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic had been brought before the Supreme Court of India vide writ petitions filed by the aspirants,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha. Also Read - UPSC CISF AC (Executive) LDCE Answer Keys 2021 Out on upsc.gov.in | Here's How to Download

He further said that based on the judgments passed by the apex court, the matter has been considered and it has not been found feasible to change the existing provisions regarding the number of attempts and age-limit in respect of the civil services examination. Also Read - Make Representation to Govt For Extending Deadline For Internship: SC to NEET-PG Students | Key Updates

Jitendra Singh added that in view of the latest developments, there is no such proposal under consideration to grant extra attempt to the civil service aspirants. He said this in response to a query whether the government would consider giving additional attempts for the year 2022?

Here’s what the aspirants say on Twitter:

15 Days to Closing of Application Window. Women aspirants Please Support all the other women aspirants who are active on Twitter by filling in the 🙏🙏🙏 Twitter Google form for extra Attempt 2022.

👇👇https://t.co/toy8w44pLT#UPSCExtraAttempt — UPSC Extra Attempt (@extraattempt) February 7, 2022

reason of brain drain is not the excess of opportunities overseas rather it is the dearth of opportunities in our own homeland. Modi ji , don't let this demographic dividend take a flight of their life towards other destinations.

LUCKNOW SATYAGRAHA FOR ATTEMPT#UPSCExtraAttempt pic.twitter.com/HjHkS7SK3f — rohit narang (@rohitnarang91) February 8, 2022

Notification has been out for 6 days now and the hope of an extra attempt diminished with that notification. Only the intervention of top executives can save us from the devastation now.

LUCKNOW SATYAGRAHA FOR ATTEMPT#UPSCExtraAttempt#justiceforstudents pic.twitter.com/WKceYi0Dwx — rohit narang (@rohitnarang91) February 8, 2022

Dear @DrJitendraSingh If your denial of @UpscExtra is premised on its quality dilution then you should go through recent SC finding as to merit and examination and have courage to hold debate with any of the aspirants seeking #UPSCEXTRAATTEMPT. pic.twitter.com/jSL2PrW1kl — RAVISHANKAR PANDAY (@RS_PANDAY) February 7, 2022

The civil services examination is conducted annually to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.