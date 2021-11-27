UPSC Extra Attempt Latest News: The UPSC aspirants have once again come together to raise their demands to increase the number of attempts for the UPSC civil services exams as they say the COVID pandemic has affected their preparations and study. It must be noted that thousands of candidates every year appear for UPSC exams in the country, and many give multiple attempts to get through the Civil Services. However, the aspirants claim the pandemic has affected their preparations. For this reason, the candidates especially those who have either reached the upper age limit or finished all the attempts last year are now demanding to increase the upper limit and to increase the number of attempts.Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 Results Declared on upsc.gov.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Score

This week, several candidates raised their demands on social media using the #UPSCExtraAttempt. The hashtag has gained more than 11 thousand tweets.

Here's what UPSC aspirants said on Twitter:

Frontline worker's must not be penalised for standing by the country during difficult times!!#UPSCExtraAttempt

एक Attempt ही तो मांग रहे हैं कहां कह रहे हैं बच्चे की कलेक्टर बना दिया जाए@DoPTGoI @PMOIndia https://t.co/KqMwyC28Wv — Prof(Dr)Vijay Kumar Singh (@Vijayvksuarrah) November 19, 2021

Repeating the same request @DoPTGoI after 8 months. Please do remember that Honorable #supremecourtofindia has also asked you to take a 'lenient view' of the concerns of thousands of students. https://t.co/UC76jhaUSy — Manoj Kumar Jha (@manojkjhadu) November 14, 2021

This loss of attempt is not only loss of attempt, this is loss of dreams loss of hope of life to covid. Indirect death of aspirants @PMOIndia @DoPTGoI @AmitShah #UPSCExtraAttempt pic.twitter.com/XDQa2y6HX8 — Satati Tripathy (@rekonzza) November 23, 2021

UPSC Aspirant deserves an extra attempt. There are aspirants who gave interview in earlier attempts but bocz .of Covid could not do justice with prelims in 2020/2021. @DoPTGoI @UpscExtra @DrJitendraSingh#UPSCExtraAttempt — Shankar Singh (@shankarVrikshit) November 23, 2021

Most of the UPSC aspirants are demanding two more attempts and two years of age relaxation (including aspirants of 2020, 2021) in all central government exams (UPSC, SSC, IBPS, SBI, RBI, etc).

Some of the UPSC aspirants are now even planning to hold a protest in Delhi on November 28, 2021, to make their demands heard. Several people on Twitter have put out a tweet in support of students who are demanding an extra attempt to appear for the prestigious civil service exams.