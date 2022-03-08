New Delhi: In a bid to make their demands heard, a few Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants spent night on the streets of the national capital as they sat on hunger strike seeking extra attempts to appear for the civil services exam. The aspirants have claimed that their preparations for the UPSC exam were hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Also Read - Demolition of Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Begins, Engineers At Site
"Two students sitting on hunger strike and request the government of India for compensatory attempt due to COVID", activist Yogita Bhayana tweeted, extending support to the aspirants. She also claimed that the Supreme Court has agreed with the demands of the students and has urged the Centre to show leniency.
#UPSCExtraAttempt, #ExtraAttemptForAll #CompensatoryAttempt Trend on Twitter
While students are sitting on hunger strike in Delhi, the issue has gained momentum on Twitter. Hashtags like #UPSCExtraAttempt and #CompensatoryAttempt trended on the micro-blogging site.
“This Fight is not for an individual, but for the whole youth of this country. We lost a lot during the COVID pandemic, but losing the dream opportunities & hard work of our lifetime will haunt us forever. Government should provide relief”, a tweet read.
Students Knock Supreme Court’s Door
Three UPSC aspirants who had cleared the UPSC 2021 prelims exam but could not appear in all papers of the main exam after testing positive for COVID-19 have moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the UPSC to extend them an additional attempt or in the alternate make some arrangement to appear in rest of the papers which they could not give, before the publication of result.
During the hearing on Monday, the UPSC has said that the issue raised in the petition is ‘very complicated’. “I think this is an issue which is very, very complicated. I think I need instructions and place on record all the aspects before your lordships, before any decision is taken,” the UPSC’s counsel told a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar.
The bench posted the matter for hearing on March 21 and said that affidavits be filed by the parties before the next date.