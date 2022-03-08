New Delhi: In a bid to make their demands heard, a few Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants spent night on the streets of the national capital as they sat on hunger strike seeking extra attempts to appear for the civil services exam. The aspirants have claimed that their preparations for the UPSC exam were hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Also Read - Demolition of Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Begins, Engineers At Site

“Two students sitting on hunger strike and request the government of India for compensatory attempt due to COVID”, activist Yogita Bhayana tweeted, extending support to the aspirants. She also claimed that the Supreme Court has agreed with the demands of the students and has urged the Centre to show leniency. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Starring Alia Bhatt Will Release as it is, Supreme Court Scraps Plea

Two students sitting on hunger strike and request the Government of India for compensatory attempt due to covid and even the Supreme Court agrees with this demand and urges the government to show leniency to the demand. when will they get justice ??#UPSCExtraAttempt @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/tbQCaLNMXd — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) March 6, 2022

Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Controversy: Supreme Court Suggests to Change Name of Alia Bhatt Starrer

#UPSCExtraAttempt, #ExtraAttemptForAll #CompensatoryAttempt Trend on Twitter

While students are sitting on hunger strike in Delhi, the issue has gained momentum on Twitter. Hashtags like #UPSCExtraAttempt and #CompensatoryAttempt trended on the micro-blogging site.

“This Fight is not for an individual, but for the whole youth of this country. We lost a lot during the COVID pandemic, but losing the dream opportunities & hard work of our lifetime will haunt us forever. Government should provide relief”, a tweet read.

It's so painful that we are not considered, our dreams are getting shattered. Please take lenient view. We request for a chance to live our dreams. #upscGiveUsAttempt#sscGiveUsAttempt#CovidCompensatoryAttemptForAll@PMOIndia @AmitShah @DrJitendraSingh @DoPTGoI — UPSC Extra Attempt (@extraattempt) March 6, 2022

What is our fault ,That we are not violent like NTPC students or we are not a big vote bank for the government. If anything happens to these students @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @DoPTGoI @RSSorg you guys are to be blamed. #UPSCExtraAttempt pic.twitter.com/gxDdlUCFnj — Shivam Dubey (@ShivamD60537158) March 6, 2022

COVID took a lot from us, but the biggest setback is how our PM @narendramodi_in and his Govt has been ignoring us.

We will never give up on our dreams🇮🇳

History is full of examples of how some of the biggest revolutions have originated with students.#Hunger_Protest#Students pic.twitter.com/mX0r1FrCio — UPSC EXTRA ATTEMPT (@UpscExtra) March 6, 2022

Students Knock Supreme Court’s Door

Three UPSC aspirants who had cleared the UPSC 2021 prelims exam but could not appear in all papers of the main exam after testing positive for COVID-19 have moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the UPSC to extend them an additional attempt or in the alternate make some arrangement to appear in rest of the papers which they could not give, before the publication of result.

During the hearing on Monday, the UPSC has said that the issue raised in the petition is ‘very complicated’. “I think this is an issue which is very, very complicated. I think I need instructions and place on record all the aspects before your lordships, before any decision is taken,” the UPSC’s counsel told a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on March 21 and said that affidavits be filed by the parties before the next date.