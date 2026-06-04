UPSC rolls out face authentication for candidate identity verification in 2026 across all venues; Here’s how it will work

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar on Thursday informed that the commission has successfully implemented face recognition in 2026 Civil Services examination. He further stated that this is a new step taken to ensure impersonation-free exams

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UPSC has implemented face recognition. Representational Image

In a significant technological upgrade, the UPSC successfully implemented face authentication for candidates appearing in the 2026 Civil Services Preliminary Examination, the commission said in a statement issued on Thursday. The commission said the face-authentication protocol is designed to match the candidate’s live appearance at the examination centre with the photograph submitted while filling out the application form, helping ensure the authenticity of the applicant.

How will the authentication work?

The commission said invigilators used mobile-phone-based face authentication to verify candidates in real time at exam venues. The process enabled smooth identity checks and significantly reduced the risk of impersonation or unfair practices.

UPSC conducted a real-time face-authentication exercise across all 2,072 examination venues nationwide during this year’s Civil Services Examinations 2026, held on May 24, it said. Out of a total of 8,19,732 candidates who had applied for the examination, nearly 5.49 lakh candidates appeared for it, as per the provisional data.

The face authentication application has been developed and implemented by UPSC with technical support from the National e-Governance Division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It has developed a business process which requires each candidate to undergo face authentication before they are allowed entry to the examination hall, the statement said.

UPSC has also devised a detailed Standard Operating Procedure as part of this process, which has been shared with all states, districts and venues where the examination is proposed. “Multiple rounds of training were imparted to the invigilators. The beauty of the solution lies in the fact that it does not require any expensive hardware. It works on any Android smartphone, and invigilators used their own mobile phones for the purpose, thereby reducing hardware costs and easing the logistical burden,” it said.

Smooth entry, prevention of queues at centres

Another significant feature of the application is its speed. The time required for a typical face authentication of a candidate is only about 6–8 seconds, which ensured smooth entry and prevented queuing at examination centres, it said.

The application’s scalability was such that it was used by more than 7,000 invigilators simultaneously, and during the peak entry period, the application processed approximately 12,000 authentications per minute, the statement said. UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said this is a new step taken to ensure impersonation-free exams. The technology is fully developed in-house with the help of NeGD, he said.

“However, the challenge also lay in deploying the solution at scale, leveraging the existing invigilation workforce for face authentication, training them, and accomplishing all this within a short span of time. UPSC, NeGD and MeitY teams have done a great job in developing and implementing this solution successfully on such a large scale with nearly 5.5 lakhs candidates across 2000-plus venues,” Kumar said.

The successful implementation of real-time face authentication is a significant step towards strengthening the integrity of the civil services examination process and reflects the Commission’s continued commitment to transparency, fairness, and technological innovation in public examinations, the statement added.