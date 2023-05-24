Home

UPSC Final Result 2022: Suraj Tiwari From UP, Who Lost Both Legs In Train Accident, Clears UPSC Exam | Here’s How He Did It

Despite being unable to write and walk around, Suraj took the situation as a challenge and understood that the only way to shine again in life was through hard work.

Suraj cracked the UPSC exam on his second attempt.

UPSC CSE Result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the UPSC Final Results 2022 on Wednesday in which a total 933 candidates- 613 men and 320 women- qualified for appointment to various services.

Battling Against All Odds

Braving against all odds, Suraj Tiwari from Kaswa Kuravli in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh has secured the 917th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022. His success has an inspiring story behind. He could achieve this success despite losing both his legs and one hand in an accident in 2017. His success in the UPSC exam has brought happiness in his family and community.

Train Accident In 2017

It so happened Suraj met with a train accident on January 29, 2017 when he was returning from his college in Delhi. In the accident, he lost both his legs and his right hand, leaving him bedridden and fully reliant on family members for several months. However, the accident could not stop him from clearing the UPSC exam and achieve his dream.

The accident not only took away his ability to write and walk around, but it also drove him insane as his family members termed it as one of the darkest periods of his life. However, Suraj took the situation as a challenge and understood that the only way to shine again in life was through hard work. After completing graduation, Suraj is now pursuing an MA in Russian at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Determined to Grow in Life

He started preparing for UPSC amid Covid pandemic and passed the UPSC Prelims and Mains on his first attempt, but fell short by a few marks in the interview. After preparing again, he cracked the UPSC exam on his second attempt.

This year, women candidates bagged the top four ranks in the civil services examination 2022 with Delhi University graduate Ishita Kishore securing the first spot. Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra secured the second, third and fourth ranks respectively in the examination.

UPSC Success For Women Candidates

Interestingly, this is the second year in a row when women candidates got the top three ranks in the UPSC exam. The top 25 candidates in the UPSC exam 2022 comprise 14 women and 11 men.

For the unversed, the UPSC examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

Out of the total qualified candidates this time, 345 are from General category, 99 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 263 Other Backward Classes (OBC), 154 Scheduled Caste (SC) and 72 from Scheduled Tribe (ST). A total of 178 candidates have been put in the reserve list as well.

