UPSC Finalizes Recruitment Results For February 2024; Check Full List Here

The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post.

UPSC Recruitment Results: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) finalized the Recruitment Results for the month of February 2024 on Monday.

Applications of other candidates were duly considered but regretted that it has not been possible to call them for an interview/recommend them for the post.

Click here to see the result.

