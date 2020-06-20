UPSC Forest Service Exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the score cards of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Exam 2019 for the willing non-recommended candidates. Such candidates can check their result on the official website upsc.gov.in. Also Read - UPSC IES Exam 2020: Indian Economic Services Recruitment Cancelled Due to No Vacancies

The scores, notably, are out of a maximum of 1,700 marks. The final result of the UPSC IFS Exam 2019, meanwhile, was announced on March 4. Also Read - UPSC Announces Civil Services Exam 2020 Dates | All You Need to Know

Steps to check UPSC IFS Exam 2019 Score Cards: Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: Dates For Deferred Exams to be Announced Next Month | All You Need to Know

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under ‘What’s New’, click on ‘Public Disclosure of Scores: IFS Exam, 2019’

Step 3: Next, click on the link under ‘Documents’

Step 4: A PDF file, containing the scores, will open in a new tab

Step 5: Download the score card and keep a copy for future use

Or, candidates can also click here to check the score card directly.

The scores will be valid for 12 months from the date of their release.

The UPSC IFS Exam 2019 was conducted from December 1-8 last year. Interviews for the same were conducted from February 10-14, 2020.