UPSC Geo-Scientist Main 2022 exam: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC on Friday released the examination schedule for UPSC Geo-Scientist Main 2022 Exam. Eligible candidates can download the exam timetable from the UPSC's official website upsc.gov.in. The Commission will conduct the UPSC Geo Scientist Main Exam on June 25 and 26. The exams will be held in two sessions. The first session is scheduled to begin from 9: 00 AM and continue till 12:00 noon. The second session will begin at 2:00 PM and will continue till 5:00 PM.

Candidates competing for selection to the posts of Geologist. Chemist/Chemical, Geophysicist and will be required to appear in the paper on 25 and 26 June, 2022.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Main 2022 exam: Steps to Download Exam Schedule Here

Visit the UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in

Now go to the ‘ What’s New Section ‘ available on the homepage.

‘ available on the homepage. Click on the link that reads, “ Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2022 Examination Timetable .”

.” A new PDF will open.

Download the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2022 Examination Timetable and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, one can download the exam schedule from the link given below:

“If any Candidate fails to appear in any one or more of above papers, meant for written examination for selection to the post of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist, Chemical and Hydrogeologist, his/her candidature shall stand rejected and part of written examination appeared by him/her shall not be evaluated and counted for any purpose,” reads the official notification.