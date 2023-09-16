Home

UPSC Geo-Scientist Main DAF 2023 Released On upsconline.nic.in, Know Steps To Download And Last Date For Submission

The Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the official website- upsconline.nic.in. Know the steps to download and submit the form and the last date for submission..

Representative Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023 on the official website- upsconline.nic.in. The DAF for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam can be submitted through the websites- upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Read further to know the last date for the form submission, what are the steps that need to be followed for submission and what are the benefits of One Time Registration (OTR)..

UPSC Geo-Scientist Main DAF 2023: Submission Last Date

As mentioned earlier, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023 Detailed Application Form (DAF) on its official website- upsconline.nic.in. There is a process that needs to be followed for the form submission and the last date for the submission of the DAF is September 26, 2023, at 6:00 PM.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Main DAF 2023: How To Submit Form

The following steps must be followed by the interested candidates who wish to submit the Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2023 DAF..

The first step is to visit the official website- upsconline.nic.in As soon as you visit the website, on the home page, click on the link which reads- ‘DAF: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2023’ On clicking on this link, you will be taken to a new window where you are expected to fill in your log-in details to proceed further After filling your log-in details, you have to fill the DAF completely and then click on the button that says ‘submit’ Once you have submitted the form, download it and also take a printout of the same, for future reference

UPSC Geo-Scientist Main DAF 2023: One Time Registration

Interested candidates can also register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) portal by clicking on the ‘New Registration’ option. After registration, the candidate has to log-in using their email id, mobile number or the OTR id and verify themselves. There are some benefits of the OTR-

Applicants need to fill their personal details ONLY ONCE Applicants need to upload documents all at once, if required The details given for OTR is digitally available anytime, anywhere OTR Information gets populated automatically while applying under any Commission’s Notification

For OTR, interested candidates can click here.

