UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims Admit Card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission on Thursday released admit cards on its official website upsc.gov.in. It must be noted that the prelims will be held on January 19, 2020.

Students can download the admit cards from December 26, 2019, to January 19, 2020, by visiting the official website mentioned above.

The preliminary exam which will be a Computer Based Test and will comprise of 400 marks.

Here’s How you can download UPSC Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims Admit Card 2020’

Step 3: On the new page, candidates will need to enter all the details asked

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will now be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your admit card.

The exam will be held in two shifts, one from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and another from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Students are requested to visit the official website for more detailed information.