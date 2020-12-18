The candidates who are preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) IAS 2020 examination, we have some important news for you. The UPSC has released the admit card for the IAS 2020 Main exam at the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in. The commission will conduct the main stage exam of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) 2020 recruitment in January 2021. Also Read - UPSC CSE Main Admit Card 2020 Released at upsc.gov.in , CHECK HOW TO DOWNLOAD

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 08, 09, 10, 16 & 17, 2021 in centres across the country.

The candidates must note that the link to download the IAS (Main) 2020 admit card will remain active till January 17, 2021 only.

UPSC conducts the IAS or Civil Services exam in two stages i.e. the Prelims and Mains. The Preliminary stage exam of IAS 2020 was conducted on October 04, 2020 and the Commission released the results indicating the qualifiers who are eligible to appear in the Main stage exam.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

· Visit the official website of the commission i.e upsc.gov.in

· Click on the direct link available under the “What’s New” section.

· Enter all the required details

· Download the admit card

It is mandatory to carry the printout of the downloaded admit card to the designated exam centre. No candidates will be allowed to sit in the examination without proper documents.

UPSC has also issued some exam instructions available from the admit card download link. Besides, the admit card, it is also mandatory to carry a print out of these important instructions to the exam centre of IAS (Main) 2020 exam.