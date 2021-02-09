UPSC Civil Services 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the UPSC Civil Services 2021 notification for the recruitment of IAS, IPS, and other services tomorrow. Those who are interested in the services can check the official website of the commission for all the latest updates. According to the official annual calendar for the year 2021, the UPSC CSE notification 2021 will be released on February 10, 2021. Also Read - UPSC CAPF Result 2020 Released at upsc.gov.in | Check Result And Other Details NOW

The candidates must also note that the Indian Forest Service prelims exam notification 2021 will also be released on February 10. The UPSC will begin the online application process for civil services and forest services preliminary exams 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to download the official notification and apply for the UPSC civil services prelims exam 2021 and the Indian Forest Services prelims exams at upsc.gov.in. The last date of application is March 2, 2021.

According to the calendar, the UPSC will conduct the preliminary exams for civil services and forest services on June 27, 2021. Click here for UPSC annual calendar 2021.

Eligibility:

Candidates who have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognized university can apply for the UPSC civil services exam.

The age limit and details of education qualification will be mentioned in the official notification.

UPSC had conducted the civil services prelims exam 2020 on October 4 and the result was declared on October 23. A total of 829 candidates qualified in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS, and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 927 vacancies. Later in January 2021, UPSC recommended 89 more candidates from its reserved list.