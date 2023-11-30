Home

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Date: Civil Service Mains Result Expected in First Week of Dec; How to Check

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will announce results for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 anytime soon.

UPSC Main Exam 2023 result

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Date And Time: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will announce results for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 anytime soon. Once declared, candidates can check the UPSC IAS Main Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at https://upsc.gov.in/ and https://upsconline.nic.in/.

This year, the UPSC CSE Mains Examination concluded on Sunday, September 24, 2023. The UPSC CSE (Main) examination ended with Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1 and Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2 examination. The UPSC Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1 was conducted at the forenoon session(9.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon). Meanwhile, the UPSC Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2 examination was held in the afternoon session(2.00 PM to 5.00 PM).

As many as 14,624 candidates have appeared for the Mains examination. CheckUPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Date And Time, important dates, official website, and other details here.

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Expected Date And Time

The Union Public Service Commission is expected to announce results for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 by the first week of December 2023. Going by the last year, the UPSC CSE Mains Result was declared on December 6, 2022.

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023: How to Check?

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official UPSC website (www.upsc.gov.in) or directly access the results page if available.

Go to the official UPSC website (www.upsc.gov.in) or directly access the results page if available. Navigate to the Results Section: Look for the ‘Examination’ or ‘Results’ tab on the website’s homepage. Click on it to find the list of all the examination results.

Look for the ‘Examination’ or ‘Results’ tab on the website’s homepage. Click on it to find the list of all the examination results. Find UPSC Mains 2023 Result: Search for the link specifically mentioning the UPSC Mains 2023 Result. It might be labeled as “Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Result”.

Search for the link specifically mentioning the UPSC Mains 2023 Result. It might be labeled as “Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Result”. Download PDF or Check Roll Numbers : Once you find the relevant link, click on it. The result might be available as a PDF file where the roll numbers or names of the qualified candidates are listed.

: Once you find the relevant link, click on it. The result might be available as a PDF file where the roll numbers or names of the qualified candidates are listed. Check Your Roll Number: If the result is in a PDF format, you can use the search function (Ctrl + F on Windows or Command + F on Mac) to find your roll number or name.

