Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • UPSC CSE Result 2023 LIVE: Civil Services Main Result(Soon) At upsc.gov.in; Date, Time, Direct Link
live

UPSC CSE Result 2023 LIVE: Civil Services Main Result(Soon) At upsc.gov.in; Date, Time, Direct Link

 UPSC CSE CSE Main Result 2023 is expected to be declared in the first week of December 2023. Check UPSC CSE Main Result 2023, official website, date and time, direct link here.

Published: December 1, 2023 9:11 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

UPSC NDA NA 1 Result, UPSC NDA NA 1 Result 2023, UPSC results 2023
UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Date: UPSC Civil Services(Main) Scorecard, Marksheet Soon at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is expected to announce results for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 anytime soon. Once declared, candidates can check the UPSC IAS Main Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at https://upsc.gov.in/ and https://upsconline.nic.in/. Although the Commission has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result, media reports suggest that UPSC CSE CSE Main Result 2023 is expected to be declared in the first week of December 2023.

Trending Now

Once declared, IAS aspirants can check and download the UPSC CSE Result 2023 by logging into the official website – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. This year, the UPSC CSE Mains Examination concluded on Sunday, September 24, 2023. The UPSC CSE (Main) examination ended with Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1 and Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2 examination. The UPSC Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1 was conducted at the forenoon session(9.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon). Meanwhile, the UPSC Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2 examination was held in the afternoon session(2.00 PM to 5.00 PM). As many as 14,624 candidates have appeared for the Mains examination. Check UPSC CSE Main Result 2023, official website, date and time, direct link here.

Live Updates

  • Dec 1, 2023 9:49 AM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2023 LIVE: Civil Services Main Result(Soon) At upsc.gov.in; Date, Time, Direct Link


    Once declared, IAS aspirants can check and download the UPSC CSE Result 2023 by logging into the official website – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in
  • Dec 1, 2023 9:24 AM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2023 LIVE: Civil Services Main Result(Soon) At upsc.gov.in; Date, Time, Direct Link


    Step 1: Candidates need to go to the UPSC website.

    Step 2: Scroll down and click on “UPSC Civil Services Result 2023”, available on the homepage.

    Step 3: A PDF of the UPSC Result 2023 will now be shown on the screen. It is a list of the candidates’ roll numbers who are chosen.

    Step 4: Use the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl+F” to find the required Roll number or Candidate roll number. You are qualified or not if the name or number can be found.

    Step 5: The candidate will get the UPSC Result 2023 and print it out for your records.

  • Dec 1, 2023 9:16 AM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2023 LIVE: Civil Services Main Result(Soon) At Upsc.Gov.In; Date, Time, Direct Link

    The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is expected to announce results for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 anytime soon

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.