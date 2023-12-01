UPSC CSE Result 2023 LIVE: Civil Services Main Result(Soon) At upsc.gov.in; Date, Time, Direct Link

Home

UPSC CSE CSE Main Result 2023 is expected to be declared in the first week of December 2023. Check UPSC CSE Main Result 2023, official website, date and time, direct link here.

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is expected to announce results for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 anytime soon. Once declared, candidates can check the UPSC IAS Main Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at https:/// and https:///. Although the Commission has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result, media reports suggest that UPSC CSE CSE Main Result 2023 is expected to be declared in the first week of December 2023.

Once declared, IAS aspirants can check and download the UPSC CSE Result 2023 by logging into the official website – and . This year, the UPSC CSE Mains Examination concluded on Sunday, September 24, 2023. The UPSC CSE (Main) examination ended with Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1 and Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2 examination. The UPSC Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1 was conducted at the forenoon session(9.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon). Meanwhile, the UPSC Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2 examination was held in the afternoon session(2.00 PM to 5.00 PM). As many as 14,624 candidates have appeared for the Mains examination. Check UPSC CSE Main Result 2023, official website, date and time, direct link here.

