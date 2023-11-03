Home

Education

UPSC CSE Result 2023: Know When Will Commission Declare Civil Services Main Result Date And Time, Interview Schedule

UPSC CSE Result 2023: Know When Will Commission Declare Civil Services Main Result Date And Time, Interview Schedule

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in/ and upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Result 2023: Every year, the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination in two successive stages — the Preliminary Examination (Objective type) and the Main Examination (Written and Interview) to recruit candidates for Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’, and other government positions. Speaking of examination, the Commission will announce the result for the UPSC CSE Main examination soon. The candidates can download the UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 by visiting the official website – https://upsconline.nic.in/ and upsc.gov.in.

Trending Now

Till now, the Commission has not released any official statement on the UPSC CSE Main Result Date and Time. However going by the media reports, the results are likely to be published by the last week of November or the first week of December. Please note that the date and time mentioned are tentative in nature and are liable to change. Students must keep visiting this space for the latest updates on UPSC CSE Results.

You may like to read

UPSC Civil Services Main Result – Check Past Trends

The UPSC Civil Services Main Result was declared on December 6, 2022. The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24 2023.

UPSC CSE Exam Details

UPSC CSE Result 2023 – How to Check IAS Main Scorecard?

Visit the official website of UPSC – https://upsconline.nic.in/ and upsc.gov.in.

Check the What’s Next Section.’ Click on the result link.

A PDF document consisting of the aspirant’s name marks secured, along with the roll numbers will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 – Details Mentioned on UPSC IAS Main Scorecard?

Name of the candidate Marks of the candidate Roll number of the candidate Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-II) release date and time

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 – What’s Next?

Going by the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 detailed notification, the candidates who are declared to have qualified Civil Services (Main) Examination will be required to mandatorily indicate the order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which he is interested to be allocated to, in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II [DAF-II], before the commencement of Personality Tests (Interview) of the examination.

[DAF-II], before the commencement of Personality Tests (Interview) of the examination. Further, the candidates who wish to indicate IAS/IPS as their Service preference are advised to indicate all the Zones and Cadres in the order of preference in their on-line DAF-II as per the extant Cadre Allocation Policy applicable for the Civil Services Examination, 2023. With this DAF-II, a candidate will also be required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure [for EWS Category only], etc.

Any delay in submission of DAF-II or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the CSE-2023.

UPSC Civil Services Interview/Personality Test

The candidate will be interviewed by a Board who will have before them a record of the candidate’s career.

The technique of the Interview/Personality Test is not that of a strict cross-examination but of a natural, though directed, and purposive conversation that is intended to reveal the mental qualities of the candidate. As of now, the Commission has announced the UPSC CSE Interview schedule. For more details, go through the official website – https://upsconline.nic.in/ and upsc.gov.in or you can check this space https://www.india.com/education/.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.