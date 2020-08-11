UPSE IES 2020 Exam: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Indian Economic Services (IES) Examination 2020. Also, online application process for the exam is on, and eligible and interested candidates can apply till 6 PM on September 1 on the commission’s official website upsc.gov.in. Also Read - UPSC NDA & NA Exam (II) 2020: Admit Cards Released, Download From upsc.gov.in

Notably, through this recruitment drive, a total of 15 vacancies will be filled, down from 32 last year. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 16 and 18. Candidates can click here to complete their part-1 registration and here to complete part-2 registration.

As per the notification, a candidate should be between 21-30 years old to apply for the exam; however, for SC/ST candidates and those from other reserved categories, the upper age limit is relaxed.

On the education front, applicants must have obtained a postgraduate degree in economics or applied economics or business economics or econometrics from a recognized university. Also, candidates need to pay Rs 200 application fees; however, here, too, all female candidates, and candidates belonging to various reserved categories are exempted from paying the application fees.

Candidates will first have to appear for a written examination. Those successful will be subsequently called for an interview.