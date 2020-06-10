UPSC IES Exam 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday cancelled the exam for Indian Economic Services (IES) stating they had no vacancies for the service this year. Also Read - UPSC Announces Civil Services Exam 2020 Dates | All You Need to Know

“Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 will not be held due to NIL vacancy reported for the Indian Economic Service by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs),” the UPSC said in a recent notice. Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: Dates For Deferred Exams to be Announced Next Month | All You Need to Know

As per the Commission’s recruitment calendar revised earlier this month, UPSC was scheduled to release the date sheet for IES and ISS recruitment exams 2020 that was slated to begin in October this year. Also Read - UPSC Civil Services 2020: Prelims Dates Likely to be Announced Today on Official Website upsc.gov.in

While the IES exams 2020 stand cancelled now, applications have begun for 47 vacancies in the ISS posts.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2020:

The entrance for remaining UPSC posts, that is, the Civil Services Exam (CSE) prelims 2020 will begin on October 4 this year. The NDA exam is slated to begin on September 6, while the medical services exams will be conducted on August 9 and October 22.

However, a detailed calendar is yet to be released by the Commission.