New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the IES/ISS 2021 exam notification on Wednesday. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the examination can apply for the examination on the official website of the commission i.e. upsc.gov.in. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 28 Assistant Professor Posts Before THIS DATE At upsc.gov.in | Details Here

The notification is regarding the registration for two exams – Indian Statistical Service (ISS) and Indian Economic Service (IES) 2021. The commission has started the registration for both the exams today. The candidates must note that the deadline to do so is April 27, 2021, till 6:00 pm. Also Read - Street Vendor’s Daughter Sonali Kumari Tops Bihar Board Class 12 Examination, Aims To Become An IAS Officer

The interested and eligible candidates have to complete Part I and Part II of the registration process to apply for ISS or IES 2021. They must note that registration of Part I and Part II shall be considered valid only during the prescribed timeline. Also Read - UPSC Mains Result 2020: Civil Services Examination Result Declared, Download IAS, IFS, IPS Selection List Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details about the registration here:

ISS or IES 2021 registration process involves the uploading of important documents.

These include photograph, photo identity card document, signature, etc.

All these documents must be uploaded in accordance with the format and dimensions prescribed by the authorities.

Candidates are expected to pay a fee of Rs.200 to register for the examination.

However, those belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories as well as female candidates are exempted from fee payment.

Aspirants must note that those with less than 40% disability shall be deemed eligible for fee exemption facility.