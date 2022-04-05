UPSC IES ISS 2022: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC will release the notification for the Indian Economic Survey (IES) and Indian Statistical Service(ISS) exam tomorrow, April 06, 2022. Aspirants can fill their UPSC IES/ ISS application form through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. According to the UPSC calendar, the last date to submit the application form is April 26, 2022. The Commission will conduct the IES/ISS examination, 2022 from June 24, 2022. The exam is scheduled to end on June 26, 2022.Also Read - NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Registration For 47 Clinical Psychologists Posts to Begin From April 12| Details Here

UPSC IES/ ISS exam 2022: Check Important Dates

The UPSC IES/ISS Examination, 2022 notification to release: April 06, 2022

The online application for IES/ISS Examination, 2022 will begin from: April 06, 2022

The online application for IES/ISS Examination, 2022 will end from: April 26, 2022

Examination Date: June 24 to June 26, 2022

UPSC I.E.S/ I.S.S 2022: Vacancy Details

Indian Economic Survey(IES): To be announced soon

Indian Statistical Service(ISS): To be announced soon

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Commission. Meanwhile, aspirants can check the UPSC Calendar from the direct link given above.