UPSC IES, ISS DAF 2023 Released, Registration Begins At upsc.gov.in; Check Last Date

The Detailed Application Form (DAF) for UPSC IES and ISS 2023 has been officially released for the personality test round. Read more to know how to access the DAF, registration and filling process of the same and the last date for application..

New Delhi: The Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Personality Test Round of the UPSC IES 2023 and UPSC ISS 2023 courses have been officially released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The IES/ISS Exam 2023 Results had been announced earlier and those who cleared the preliminary and mains round, are now supposed to qualify the Personality Test/Interview Round. Ther schedule (Time and Date) for the interviews will be released shortly by the commission and the candidates will be informed about the same through an e-summon letter. The UPSC IES. ISS DAF 2023 for Interview Round can be accessed via the official website- upsc.gov.in. Read more, to find out the process of registration and filling of the Detailed Application Form (DAF) and the last date for the same..

UPSC IES, ISS DAF 2023: Here’s How To Apply

As mentioned earlier, the UPSC IES, ISS Detailed Application Form 2023 has been released on the official website- upsc.gov.in. Follow the steps given below to register yourself and fill the DAF..

First step is to open the official website- upsc.gov.in On the home page of the main website, click on the link that reads ‘One time registration (OTR) for UPSC examinations and Online Application’ As soon as you click on this link, a new page will open’; go to the link made for ‘IES, ISS DAF’ Login using your credentials and then pay the fee Fill the form completely, recheck all details and then click in ‘submit’ Download a copy of the form and keep a print out with you for future reference.

UPSC IES, ISS DAF 2023: Last Date To Apply

Eligible candidates must note that they must first register themselves in order to completely fill the DAF; the notification has stated that it is necessary for candidates to submit the important documents like their age proof, date of birth, educational qualifications and any other category-related certificates and proof. The registration is open on the official website and the last date to submit the DAF is 6:00 PM on October 3, 2023.

UPSC IES, ISS 2023: Selection Process

Speaking of the eligibility criteria, the commission will select candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services (IES/ISS) based on a written examination whose maximum marks are 1000, followed by an interview or a personality test worth 200 marks. There are a total of 51 openings for the candidates appearing in this exam, out of which, 18 are for the Indian Economic Services and 33 are for the Indian Statistical Services.

