UPSC IES, ISS Admit Card 2022: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Economic Services(IES) and Indian Statistical Services(ISS) examination 2022. Registered candidates can download the UPSC IES, and ISS hall tickets through the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in. It is to be noted that the UPSC IES, ISS Admit Card 2022 was issued on June 03, 2022.

UPSC IES, ISS Examination 2022: Check Exam Date, Vacancy

The Commission will conduct the UPSC IES/ISS exams 2022 on June 24, 25, and 26. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 53 vacancies will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 24 vacancies are reserved for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service. The examination will be held in two sessions. The first session will begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. The second session will begin from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

UPSC IES, ISS Admit Card 2022: Step by Step Guide to Download Hall Ticket

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Cards’ option.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the link that reads, “ E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC “

“ Now click on the IES, ISS Admit Card 2022 link.

link. Enter the login credentials such as Registration ID/ Roll number, Date of birth, and captcha code, and click on submit option.

Your UPSC IES, ISS Admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the hall tickets from the direct link given below.