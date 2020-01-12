UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2019 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) exam 2019. Candidates can check their result on UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 32 candidates have been recommended for IES and ISS, each. There were 32 and 33 vacancies for IES and ISS, respectively. Also, marks of the candidates will be made available within 15 days of the announcement of result.

How to check the result of UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Final Result: IES and ISS Exam 2019’ under ‘What’s New’

Step 3: On the next page, click on the link under ‘Documents’

Step 4: A new PDF, with names of selected candidates, will open

Step 5: Check if your name and roll number are there

Alternately, you can click on this link to access the list directly.

The final list was prepared on the basis of a written exam, which was held from June 28-30 last year, followed by personality tests/interviews in December as well as earlier this month.

The number of total vacancies this year, i.e 65, is 41% higher than those for last year. In the 2018 exam, 46 candidates were declared to be eligible for the two respective services,